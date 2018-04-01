Kids become scientists for a day at Dubai Science Park

Dubai Science Park, DSP, has hosted its second community event for young and aspiring scientists in the four to twelve age group at its Laboratory Complex. The Family Day was attended by several dozen children accompanied by their parents, keen to immerse themselves in the world of science.

Aimed at bridging the gap between business, academia and the surrounding residential communities, the outreach event is part of Dubai Science Park’s sustained endeavours to host interactive initiatives that support early career development through building synergies across these verticals. Foremarke School, a leading British-curriculum school based within the Dubai Science Park community, Science Made Fun, a global leader in offering hands-on science education for kids, and SciFest, a platform that promotes creativity, critical thinking, innovation, and STEAM education, joined Dubai Science Park in hosting this edition of the Family Day.

Foremarke School aimed to promote creativity, critical thinking, and innovation in the little scientists through engaging them in varied art and crafts activities including building small objects out of various materials and structures using Lego blocks at the Lego building station, as well as drawing and colouring.

Meanwhile, a component hosted by Science Made Fun, introduced children to a wide range of hands-on science programmes. Children learnt how to make flubber, or slime, a fun experiment that involves mixing Elmer's glue with dissolved borax to cross-link the molecules, creating a solid-like consistency from two liquids. In addition, they also enjoyed experimenting with static electricity and discovered how electric circuits work.

A third section, manned by SciFest, provided an interactive learning experience for the young participants through hosting a dedicated reading corner that accommodated up to 10 children and a story-teller, who kept the children riveted by reading to them and engaging them in the complex and fascinating world of science.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Executive Director of Dubai Science Park, said, "At Dubai Science Park, we see youth engagement as a vital component in driving the progress of Dubai’s science sector. Sparking an early interest in scientific theories and complexities through offering children a platform where they can nurture and develop a scientific bent of mind is crucial to this process. Usually, we notice that a memorable experience serves as a trigger in shaping careers in the life-sciences, energy and environment sectors."

Dubai Science Park holds regular youth engagement events, including the upcoming DSP Career Fair on 11th April at the Laboratory Complex. The fair aims to connect recent graduates with a passion for science with some of the business community’s 350 startups, SMEs and MNCs.