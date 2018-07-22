Lifetime e-registration of vehicles for individuals to start on 1st August: RTA

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has launched the third and final phase of vehicle e-registration, enabling individuals to replace their existing vehicle registration cards with lifetime e-registration, as of 1st August, 2018.

The RTA launched the initial phase of the service last January for government vehicles, car rental companies, and taxis. Phase II kicked off last May and covered private company vehicles. The move is part of the RTA’s gradual electronic transformation of all services, Smart City initiative, and the RTA’s third strategic goal (People Happiness).

"The service aims to save the time and effort of customers through enabling them to issue e-registration using smart means to make them happier. The service is accessible through the RTA Dubai App, Dubai Drive App and RTA website," said Sultan Al Marzouqi, Director of Vehicles Licencing at the RTA’s Licencing Agency.

"The customers can issue the lifetime vehicle e-registration bearing no expiry date, as it will be renewed upon the completion of procedures. The copy of the e-registration (Vehicle Driving Permit) will be sent to the client via e-mail and will appear on the RTA app.

"Customers can keep the permanent registration and make a printout of the Vehicle Driving Permit sent via e-mail and keep them in case vehicles leave the UAE. The Ministry of Interior has officially communicated with local and foreign entities in this regard. Details of the Vehicle Driving Permit can be verified through the link stated in the permit, which can be printed free of charge from the RTA portal.

"The e-registration process is an environment-friendly product as it limits the use of environmentally harmful materials such as the polyethene and its plastic derivatives. The RTA is always keen on matching the Dubai government drive in bringing happiness to clients that ranks among the RTA’s top priorities," Al Marzouqi said in conclusion.