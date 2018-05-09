Magnitude 5.5 quake rattles NW Pakistan, no word on damage

An official says a magnitude 5.5 earthquake has rattled northwest Pakistan, causing panic, but there’s no immediate word about damage or casualties.

Arifullah Khan, an official at the meteorological department, says the epicenter of Wednesday’s quake was located near the northwestern city of Bannu.

The temblor was felt in the Swat Valley and Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.1.

Officials say people fled their offices and homes in panic and were reciting verses from Islam’s holy book. Teachers and schoolchildren also came out of classes.

A magnitude 7.6 quake in 2005 killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and neighboring India.