Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesian tourist island, 10 dead

By WAM

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the popular tourist destination of Lombok in Indonesia on Sunday, killing 10 people and damaging many buildings, authorities said.

According to the Reuters, the quake hit Lombok island early in the morning when many people were still sleeping. Around 40 people were injured and many fled into open fields away from collapsed buildings.

The earthquake hit Lombok and Sumbawa Islands, West Nusa Tenggara, at 6:47 a.m. local time, but did not have potential to trigger a tsunami, the Antara news agency of Indonesia has reported.