Malaysia's ex-king divorces former Miss Moscow

By AFP

Malaysia's former king has divorced a Russian ex-beauty queen just months after news of their wedding emerged and he abdicated in a first for the country, his lawyer said.

The former Miss Moscow, however, says she is still married to Sultan Muhammad V, and has continued to post pictures of the couple on social media.

The sultan stepped aside as Malaysia's monarch in January after just two years on the throne when reports of the marriage surfaced last year while he was officially on medical leave.

The sultan "has irrevocably divorced Ms Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko on 22 June 2019, said a statement from his Singapore-based lawyer, Koh Tien Hua.