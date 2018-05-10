Man falls 60 feet to his death at park waterfall

By
  • AP
Published

A coroner says a southern Illinois man fell more than 60 feet (18 meters) to his death after apparently losing his footing near a waterfall at a state park.

Williamson County Coroner Mike Burke says 22-year-old Charles D. Gill of Pittsburg died Sunday after falling at Ferne Clyffe State Park. He was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a hospital in Marion, 120 miles (190 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Williamson County coroner are investigating.

Department of Natural Resources spokesman Ed Cross urged hikers to stay on designated trails and wear suitable clothing and shoes to prevent accidents. He said hikers should carry water and tell someone where and when they’re hiking in case something happens.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon