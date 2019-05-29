Man hid under mattress to survive Kansas tornado

By AP

A least a dozen homes have been destroyed or damaged in Linwood, Kansas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that 48-year-old Mark Duffin learned from his wife and a television report that the large tornado that hit the Kansas City outskirts Tuesday evening was headed toward his home.

The next thing he knew, the walls of his house were coming down.

Duffin told the Star he grabbed a mattress, followed his 13-year-old to the basement and protected the two of them with the mattress as the home crashed down around them.

He says: “I’m just glad I found my two dogs alive,” He added: “Wife’s alive, family’s alive, I’m alive. So, that’s it.”