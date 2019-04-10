Merkel says backs longer Brexit delay than London seeking

By AFP

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that she was open to giving Britain more time to arrange its exit from the EU than the June 30 departure London is seeking.

Merkel told Germany's parliament ahead of a special EU summit in Brussels dedicated to Brexit that leaders may well agree to a delay "long than the British prime minister (Theresa May) has requested".

"I am of the opinion, the German government is of the opinion, that we should give both parties a reasonable amount of time" to reach an agreement on an orderly Brexit, she said.