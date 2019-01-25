Mexico fuel explosion death toll rises to 107

By AFP

The death toll from a fiery pipeline explosion in central Mexico reached 107 Thursday, the government announced, with 40 people also injured in the blast last week.

Last Friday, the fuel-line in Hidalgo state was deliberately punctured, drawing hundreds of people looking to gather gasoline before it ignited.

Graphic content / The bodies of burned persons are seen at the scene of a massive blaze trigerred by a leaky pipeline in Tlahuelilpan.

The disaster occurred as the government wages a huge effort to clamp down on fuel theft, which costs Mexico an estimated $3 billion in 2017.

Photos: AFP

So-called "huachicol" - as the stolen fuel is known in Mexico - costs about half of market price.

Relatives of one of the victims of a massive blaze triggered by a leaky pipeline in Tlahuelilpan, attend the funeral procession at Teltipan de Juarez community, in Hidalgo state, Mexico. (AFP)