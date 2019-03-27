Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Egypt's Alexandria

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today arrived in Alexandria on a visit to Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation at Borg El Arab International Airport, where the two sides exchanged cordial talks about the strong ties between the two brotherly countries.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court,Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, Sultan Rashid Al Shamsi, Executive Director at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties.