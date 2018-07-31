Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman and CEO for Raytheon Company

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today at Al Bahr Palace, Dr. Thomas A. Kennedy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Raytheon Company.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Dr. Kennedy discussed cooperation between the company and its Emirati counterparts. They exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and a number of Sheikhs and Emiratis.

The Raytheon delegation was accompanied by Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer Mubadala.