Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chief of Pakistan Army

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of the Pakistan army, currently visiting the country, to explore paths of reinforcing collaboration across the defence domain.

The meeting, which took place at the Presidential Palace, saw the two sides reviewing ways of advancing bilateral relations, and exchanging views on an array of regional and international issues of common concern.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and General Qamar reciprocated Ramadan greetings and bests wishes for their two peoples.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security.