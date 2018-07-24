Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE supports global peace, security efforts

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supports every effort aimed at achieving peace, security and stability across the world.

Such efforts are vital to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development for all peoples globally, His Highness added.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's remarks came during the commencement of a tripartite meeting on Tuesday, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea, and President Mulatu Teshome of Ethiopia.