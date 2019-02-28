Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mubadala’s GlobalFoundries semi-conductor facility in Singapore

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited Mubadala’s semi-conductor company, GlobalFoundries, in Singapore.

Upon his arrival at the facility, His Highness was received by Kay Chai Ang, Senior Vice President and General Manager for GlobalFoundries Asia and Europe Operations.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the company's programmes in chip design, development and manufacturing and its role in building a dynamic and integrated technology sector.

The GlobalFoundries plant in Singapore’s Woodlands Technology Park employs more than 5,500 highly skilled people and is owned by Mubadala, the UAE investment company. GlobalFoundries manufactures millions of advanced semi-conductor wafers a year across a wide range of technologies.

His Highness was briefed on the company's research and educational initiatives. These include partnerships with international institutions to develop the capabilities of future generations of scientists and researchers in nanotechnology.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his accompanying delegation toured GlobalFoundries’ manufacturing facility and witnessed a live demonstration of a manufacturing experience using virtual reality to manufacture advanced semi-conductor products in a clean, pollution-free environment.

His Highness said the UAE would continue to strengthen its capabilities and develop its technology, employing the latest smart solutions and applications to achieve its ambitious development goals. He said that providing the latest technology applications was a key focus of the UAE’s vision for the future.

Sheikh Mohamed said, "To create a better future for the next generation, we are keen to support vital sectors that meet the requirements of modernity by advancing development and progress, especially in the fields of technology and science."

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala Investment Company, said, "GlobalFoundries’ technologies open the way to a new era of innovation in today's world where people are connected through billions of devices. With its clear strategy and focus on value creation, the company will continue to be an important part of Mubadala's investment portfolio."

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State.

Also present were Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Mohammed Omar Abdullah Belfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, along with Dr. Mohammed Malki bin Othman, Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs.