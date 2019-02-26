Mohamed bin Zayed visits Samsung R&D centre in Hwaseong, South Korea

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited on Tuesday the Samsung Device Solutions Research Centre in Hwaseong, South Korea.

As part of the visit, His Highness toured Samsung's fifth-generation semiconductor showroom and production line.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also met with Lee Jae-yong, Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics, where they discussed means to enhance cooperation between UAE companies and Samsung Electronics, specifically in fifth-generation communications, semiconductors and artificial intelligence technologies.

The tour also included a live demonstration of the latest Samsung technologies, including an unmanned aircraft flying over the Hwaseong centre that captured 360-degree, high-definition video footage, and transferred to virtual reality (VR) goggles, which His Highness wore as part of the demonstration, showcasing the speed and stability of 5G communications and the simultaneous transmission of HD video content on the latest K8 QLED television screen.

His Highness also viewed a photo presentation of his visit to Korea in 2006.

Sheikh Mohamed met with senior officials from Samsung, where discussions on the company's development vision, especially in AI technologies, were held. During the meeting, His Highness expressed his pleasure at the visit, and his getting acquainted with state-of-the art technologies, wishing company officials and staff more success.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also inspected the facility's double tiered structure clean room, used for research and development of next-generation technologies including nano and process technology, among other materials and systems.

"What I have seen today at Samsung Electronics Research and Development Centre is both impressive and appreciated. Advanced technologies and innovative industries provide solutions for a better life, we in the UAE care to keep up with innovative technologies and the advanced sciences, supporting partnerships to improve our society's quality of life," he said during the tour.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea.