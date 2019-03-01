Mohamed bin Zayed visits Singapore's Gardens by the Bay

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended a dinner banquet hosted in his honour by the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

After the banquet, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visited the Gardens by the Bay, a nature park spanning 101 hectares of reclaimed land in the Central Region of Singapore and considered the Asian country's premier urban outdoor recreation space.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed was shown around the Flower Dome, which is the largest glass greenhouse in the world.

Gardens by the Bay is part of Singapore's plans to transform its "Garden City" to a "City in a Garden", with the aim of raising the quality of life by enhancing greenery and flora in the city. First announced by the Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, at the National Day Rally in 2005, Gardens by the Bay was intended to be Singapore's premier urban outdoor recreation space, and a national icon.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed signed in the VIP guest book and was awarded "World in a Garden", a book prepared to mark the official opening of the Gardens and features detailed information about the park and Singapore's National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

Duirng the visit, Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Mohammed Omar Abdullah Belfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore.