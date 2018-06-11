Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend quartet meeting in support of Jordan

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, arrived in Saudi Arabia this evening at the head of the UAE delegation to the Quartet meeting, called for by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to discuss means of supporting Jordan. Other countries participating in the meeting are Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan.

Upon arrival at the King Abudulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Sheikh Mohammed and his accompanying delegation were received by HRH Prince Khalid Al Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah, as well as senior Saudi officials.

The UAE delegation includes H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.