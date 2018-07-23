Mohammed bin Rashid inspects passenger amenities at Dubai airport

ay carried out an inspection at Dubai International Airport to review the flow of passenger traffic and examine the passenger facilities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, accompanied His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid during the visit. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, was also present during the tour.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed began his tour at the departures hall at Concourse 3, where he stopped to review Emirates Airline’s baggage-screening facilities, as well as check-in and passport counters.

During his tour, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed expressed his happiness and satisfaction with the high- quality services provided by all of the departments at Dubai International Airport.H.H. also directed officials to raise the bar in welcoming travellers and simplifying procedures.

"Our priorities are centred around the human being, his happiness, and preservation of his rights and dignity, regardless of nationality, religion, sect or culture," H.H. added.