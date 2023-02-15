By Emirates247

The World Government Summit 2023 concludes its 10th edition



Mohammed bin Rashid: The WGS represents our country in uniting the world, shaping the future, and serving humanity



WGS 2023 in numbers:

• 10,000 participants from 150 countries

• 20 heads of state and governments and more than 250 ministers

• 300 global figures

• 80 international, regional and government organisations

• 220 main addresses, panel discussions and sessions

• 10,000 global entrepreneurs, government officials, thought leaders, and experts

• 20 reports and 7 international awards

• 80 bilateral agreements, including cooperation MoUs focused on exchanging knowledge and experiences

• 22 international forums discussing key future global trends in a number of vital sectors



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stated today that the UAE will continue its strategic mission to promote international cooperation, enhance government excellence and foster inspiring initiatives to meet people’s aspirations for development, wellbeing, social stability and future security. He was speaking at the conclusion of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023, held from 13-15 February in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid further said: “Today, we concluded the 10th edition of the World Government Summit, which saw the participation of 10,000 experts and government officials, 80 international organisations, and the signing of 80 international agreements. The Summit represents our country in uniting the world, shaping the future, and serving humanity.”



"The WGS brought together 20 heads of states and governments, and more than 250 ministers, entrepreneurs, government officials, thought leaders and experts. The event, now entering its second decade with a stronger will to make an impact, showcased successful experiences from across the world. New challenges cannot be addressed using old tools, and successful government strategies are our means to secure a better future,” His Highness added.



His Highness further noted: "We are optimistic about the future. Every year at the World Government Summit, we witness success stories and inspiring ideas that support our optimism. Exceptional government work is the only way to build the future, and every government achievement in any country acts for the greater good of us all. Through governments’ cooperation and their unified vision, the future of humanity will become much better."



Exceptional Summit

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the UAE and Chairman of the WGS Organisation, highlighted that the World Government Summit 2023 was exceptional in every way, especially the number of participants, sessions and forums, marking 10 years of success and global influence.



"The WGS 2023 was exceptional in various ways; not only in terms of the large number of participants, sessions and forums, but also in the range of global issues addressed. Reflecting the humanitarian mission of the WGS, it acts as a platform for harnessing global efforts and international partnerships to help those in need, as we have recently witnessed in our response to the unfortunate incidents in Syria and Turkey,” Al Gergawi added.



"Every year, the WGS is keen to provide insights, launch initiatives, and conduct in-depth analysis of key international trends, contributing to the development of government plans to deal with future requirements.”



Large participation

The end of the third day marked the conclusion of the WGS 2023, which witnessed the participation of 10,000 people from 150 countries, and featured 220 main addresses, panel discussions and interactive sessions, during which 20 heads of state and governments and more than 250 ministers convened to discuss key issues.



Participants in the 10th edition of the Summit, representing 80 international, regional and government organisations, discussed key current and future global challenges, and the means to enhance governments’ readiness to anticipate and address rapid changes. The WGS tackled the issue of shaping the future through six main themes: Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritising Learning and Work.



Global leaders

The Summit was attended by a number of distinguished leaders, including His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Mario Abdo Benítez, President of the Republic of Paraguay, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, who delivered a recorded speech in which he hailed the efforts of the World Government Summit, His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union, who presented the investment potential in Africa, and His Excellency Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Republic of Seychelles, who showcased the challenges facing his country as a result of global climate change.



The WGS 2023 also witnessed the participation of His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait; His Excellency Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Prime Minister of Yemen; Her Excellency Najla Bouden, Prime Minister, Republic of Tunisia; His Excellency Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister, Georgia; His Excellency Ali Asadov, Prime Minister, Republic of Azerbaijan; Her Excellency Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister, Republic of Serbia; and His Excellency Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Kyrgyz Republic.



International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO); and International Labour Organization Director-General, Gilbert F. Houngbo, also participated in the WGS 2023.

In addition, the 2023 Summit hosted Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, and His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Arab League Secretary-General.



The Summit witnessed the signing of 80 bilateral agreements, including a bilateral agreement between the UAE Government and the Republic of Georgia; a partnership between the UAE Government and the Republic of Rwanda; an agreement between the UAE Government and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN).



Also, during the WGS 2023, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), launched the Dubai Future Readiness Index.



During the Summit, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, and the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS) signed an agreement to establish the UNIDO International Centre for Industry Readiness in the UAE.



The World Government Summit 2023 also witnessed the launch of a global initiative led by the UAE, in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and their international partners, aimed at raising awareness and building global research capabilities for law enforcement agencies to address crimes affecting the environment.



The World Government Summit saw seven global awards being presented in appreciation of government ministers, representatives of the private sector, innovators and creators for their exceptional contributions to building a better society for humanity.



The Summit also issued 20 knowledge reports, in cooperation with the most important international research institutions.



The agenda included more than 22 international forums focused on developing policies, strategies and future plans that enhance the readiness and flexibility of governments for the next stage of development.



More than 300 speakers including heads of states, ministers, government officials and thought leaders discussed pressing issues and reviewed current and future challenges.



His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, participated in the WGS 2023 sessions. His Highness reviewed the emirate's experience, addressing the most important factors of its success and distinction.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, presented Fujairah's Strategic Outlook at the Summit.



Lt. Gen. His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, highlighted Emirati culture and values during his keynote at the Summit.



His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation participated in a number of sessions, including a virtual plenary session with Elon Musk, CEO, Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, and a session titled ‘Governments and the Changing World Order’ with Ray Dalio, Founder of Bridgewater Associates.



His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and President-Designate of COP28, also delivered a keynote speech at the Summit.







