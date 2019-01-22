Mohammed bin Rashid visits Hatta

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered concerned government entities to speed up the execution of projects related to Hatta’s comprehensive development plan, that seeks to turn the city into a key touristic and investment hub that offers all requirements for decent life to its residents.

During his visit to Hatta today, His Highness stressed the importance of giving priority to service, environmental and heritage-related projects, given its significance in preserving the national identity and heritage.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.

Upon his arrival to Wadi Hub location, Sheikh Mohammed was welcomed by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police; Director-General of Dubai Municipality, Dawood Al Hajri; Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Khalifa bin Drai; and Chairman of Dubai Holding and Group Chairman of Meraas Abdulla Ahmed Al Habbai, along with a number of senior officials.

His Highness was briefed about the various projects being executed in the area, where he reviewed the map of projects that are being developed by Meraas Holding, where the company intended to position the mountainous area as a global destination for eco-tourism.

His Highness was also briefed about the projects developed jointly between Dubai Municipality and Meraas, which aims to rehabilitate and develop the environmental aspects of Hatta, as it is a key for the development of tourism sector and preserving the heritage aspect of the area.

His Highness was also briefed about the efforts Dubai Police provide to ensure the safety and security of visitors, mainly in the area of rescue operations and patrols in mountainous areas. Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services also presented its services and tools in term of first aids, that matches the mountainous nature of the areas.

A 10-year Hatta Development plan is already starting to take shape, with Airstream-style trailer accommodation and lodges opening recently in the Hajar Mountains, 115 kilometres from Dubai City. A big part of the eco-tourism drive is glamping, a term coined due to the more lavish facilities on offer than on the standard camping trip.

Photos: WAM