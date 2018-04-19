More rain forecast for Hawaii area already hit by flooding

Kauai residents struggling with the aftermath of torrential rains are bracing for the possibility of more flooding.

The National Weather Service says a flash flood watch is in effect for the Hawaiian island starting Thursday.

Mayor Bernard Carvalho says officials will be keeping a close eye on the weather.

At least 2 feet (71 centimeters) of rain dumped on Hanalei on Kauai's north shore during a 24-hour period over the weekend. The rain left people stranded in a shelter that became surrounded by water, homes damaged or washed off foundations and landslides along roadways.

Since Monday, military and county emergency workers have airlifted more than 340 people from the isolated north shore towns of Haena and Wainiha.

Evacuations are ongoing.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Sunday declared Kauai a disaster.

Over 200 Hawaii residents airlifted from Kauai flooding

Search and rescue efforts are continuing Tuesday after heavy rains battered the Hawaiian island of Kauai over the weekend, stranding hundreds at evacuation centers.

Local emergency management officials say the U.S. Army, National Guard, and the county airlifted over 220 people Monday, and will continue rescue operations throughout the day.

The Red Cross reports 13 people remained in a shelter overnight in Kilauea, awaiting evacuation.

Heavy rains caused flooding and mudslides Saturday, forcing residents and tourists to evacuation centers. Roads were closed, including on the island’s North Shore.

The National Weather Service recorded 28.1 inches (71.3 centimeters) of rainfall in Hanalei between 2 a.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday. The record for a 24-hour period in Hanalei was set in 2012 at 28.54 inches (72.49 centimeters).