Musanada: Al Maqtara-Hamim Road Improvement Project underway

Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, is set to complete and deliver the Al Maqtara-Hamim Road Traffic Safety Improvement Project by January 2019.

"Extending over 140km, the AED40 million project was launched by Musanada at the beginning of this year," said Saleh Al Mazrouei, Musanada’s Acting Roads and Infrastructure Executive Director. "The works include improving and increasing the traffic safety elements by carrying out the necessary maintenance for the road surface as well as all the road requirements such as road signs, markings, steel and concrete barriers."

Al Mazrouei said that the project is progressing as planned, as part of Musanada’s efforts to contribute to achievement of the objectives of Abu Dhabi plan by realising the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to deliver high quality infrastructure projects that will be in line with best international standards, and the follow up by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In turn, Faisal Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Main Roads Division at the Department of Transport, affirmed that Al Maqtara road improvements would boost the efforts to achieve Abu Dhabi Plan aiming to provide an effective, sustainable transport system serving the community and economy of the emirate and enhancing traffic safety levels, leading to the realisation of the emirate’s vision and establishing a sustainable infrastructure in line with highest international standards.