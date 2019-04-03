Muslim Council of Elders requests consultative status by the United Nations

By Wam

Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders has requested for the Muslim Council of Elders to be granted consultative status by the United Nations Economic and Social Council, during his meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres in Cairo.

During the meeting, Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb said, "The Muslim Council of Elders is comprised of a number of Islamic thinkers from around the world who are renowned for their moderateness. It seeks to promote security and peace in communities while combating extremism and sectarianism through the promotion of coexistence between fellow citizens and nations. It also seeks to promote coexistence as well as tolerance and dialogue between Muslims and followers of other faiths."

He added, "For this matter, the Muslim Council of Elders has partnered up with various international entities, namely; Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church who recently signed the ‘Human Fraternity Document’ along with the Grand Imam this past February. This goes alongside other partnerships with the Diocese of Canterbury, the Community of Sant'Egidio and various other international organisations."

The Grand Imam concluded, "The Muslim Council of Elders as an independent international organisation which currently works towards achieving peace and ending conflict, which is one of the principal missions of the United Nations. Therefore, the Muslim Council of Elders requests to be granted consultative status by the United Nations Economic and Social Council as per article 71 of the Charter of the United Nations. I have the utmost trust that this step will further promote the goals and vision of the United Nations Economic and Social Council in particular and the United Nations in general."