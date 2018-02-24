No survivors after Wisconsin-bound plane crashes in Indiana

Indiana State Police say there are no survivors after a small, Wisconsin-bound plane carrying at least three people crashed in central Indiana.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says the plane crashed Thursday night just north of Rossville. The rural area is about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

State Police say the plane was a Cessna 441 Conquest Turboprop. It had taken off from the Eagle Creek Airport in Indianapolis and was headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Investigators say everyone on board was killed, though they have not yet determined the exact number of victims. Such a plane can hold up to 10 people.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate Friday.

No further information was immediately available.