Oman, Belarus discuss visa liberalisation, Middle East issues

Belarus’ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Dapkiunas and Mohammed bin Awad Al Hassan, Acting Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, have discussed the prospects of further visa liberalisation between the two states on Wednesday, reported the Belarusian Telegraph Agency, BelTA.

Quoting the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, BelTA said that the ministries of foreign affairs of Belarus and Oman held the fifth round of political consultations on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed issues of bilateral agenda, the current state and prospects for Belarus-Oman dialogue, including at the supreme and high levels, cooperation in education, science and culture, and the ways to develop the legal framework for bilateral relations.

The parties also considered the prospects for further mutual visa liberalisation, including possible abolition of visas for holders of ordinary passports. Oman is among the countries whose citizens have the right for a five-day visa-free stay in Belarus, the ministry said.

The leaders of the Belarusian and Omani delegations exchanged views on the development of the situation in the Middle East, North Africa, the European region, and also discussed the interaction of the two states in the UN.

Citizens of the UAE already benefit from a visa-free entry programme that allows them to stay for up to 30 days.