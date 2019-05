By Wam

Up to 3,000 eligible households are set to benefit from comprehensive food aid provided as part of the annual charity campaign of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, in Khairpur District, Pakistan's Sindh province.

The campaign falls in line with the Ramadan Programme run by the Emirates Red Crescent.

The UAE Consulate here is overseeing the distribution of the aid along with the campaign's team in Khairpur and adjacent areas.