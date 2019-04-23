Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali's daughter off to US for cancer treatment

By AFP

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali heads to England on Monday to play in a one-day series but said his heart will be with his daughter who is travelling to the US for cancer treatment.

"My daughter is fighting the stage IV cancer and we are taking her to US for her treatment," Ali tweeted.

He thanked the US authorities for issuing a visa to Noor Fatima "within an hour."

"Keep my princess in your Duas!" he said.

The hard-hitting 27-year-old Ali has played 11 one-day internationals and 19 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan.

He was left out of the provisional 15-man World Cup squad but teams have until May 23 to finalise their squads.