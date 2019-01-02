Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear installations, facilities

By Wam

Pakistan and India, in accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between the two countries, signed on 31st December, 1988, on Tuesday exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities in their respective countries.

According to the Foreign Office of Pakistan, lists of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan and India were officially handed over to representatives of both countries' High Commissions in Islamabad and New Delhi.

The agreement contains the provision that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on 1st January every year. This has been done consecutively since January 01, 1992.