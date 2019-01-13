Paris street is devastated by gas blast; 3 dead

By AP

A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak has blown apart a Paris bakery and devastated the street it was on, killing three people and injuring dozens.

Witnesses described the explosion Saturday morning as deafening.

It blew out windows and over turned nearby cars.

Firefighters pulled injured victims out from windows and evacuated residents and tourists as a fire raged and smoke billowed over Rue de Trevise in north-central Paris.

The French Interior Ministry said two firefighters and a female Spanish tourist were killed by the blast and about 10 of the 47 wounded were in critical condition.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner paid homage to the courage of the rescuers who saved one firefighter after he was buried under the rubble for 2½ hours.

The prosecutor’s office said the only two dead are the firefighters; 10 other people are in critical condition and 37 are less seriously injured.

French investigators say the powerful blast was likely caused by a gas leak.

French television showed emergency vehicles surrounding the area.

The explosion came amid heavy security in Paris and around France for yellow vest protests expected later Saturday.