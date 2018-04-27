Plane carrying Rahul Gandhi loses altitude, lands safely

India's main opposition Congress party has demanded a probe into what it called "suspicious and faulty" performance of a chartered plane that was flying party leader Rahul Gandhi to southern India.

The party says in a statement that the 18-seat plane shuddered, lost altitude quickly and tilted to the left in turbulence.

It landed safely in the southern town of Hubli with no injuries to Gandhi and other passengers.

Thursday's statement said the weather was windy but normal.

The Press Trust of india news agency reported that the state-run Directorate General of Civil Aviation will investigate and that state police registered a complaint.

Rahul Gandhi is the scion of Nehru-Gandhi family.

He was on a campaign visit to Karnataka state ahead of state elections in May.