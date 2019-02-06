President el Sisi receives Ruler of Sharjah at Heliopolis Palace in Cairo

By Wam

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, received Tuesday H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, at the Heliopolis Palace in Cairo on Tuesday.

The Egyptian President welcomed the Ruler of Sharjah and expressed his pride in HH’s appreciation and love for Egypt praising Sharjah Ruler's efforts in supporting everything that would promote the Egyptians culturally, educationally, healthily, historically and socially.

El Sisi also appreciated the initiatives of the Ruler of Sharjah for the various institutions in Egypt.

The Ruler of Sharjah praised the wise policy pursued by Egypt’s President, thanking the Egyptian leadership for the warm hospitality and reception. He stressed the role of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in preserving Egypt's central role and standing among nations.

The meeting was attended by Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department in Sharjah, and Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).