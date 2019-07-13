President of Equatorial Guinea receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

By Wam

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea has received the credentials of Ahmed Nasser Al Khaja, Ambassador to Guinea, as a non-resident ambassador to his country.

The President welcomed the UAE Ambassador who conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The President of Equatorial Guinea, in turn, conveyed to Al Khaja his greetings to the UAE leaders.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries and means of developing them to achieve common interests.