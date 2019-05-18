President of Laos receives credentials of new UAE Ambassador

By Wam

President Bounnhang Vorachith of Laos has received the credentials of Obaid Saeed bin Tarish Al Dhaheri, as UAE's non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Laos.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Laos President, and their wishes for further development and prosperity to the Laotian people.

President Vorachith, in turn, conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders, also wishing them success and prosperity, and the new ambassador success in carrying out his duties.