Private sponsors can renew Daman basic health insurance online

The National Health Insurance Company, Daman, has launched a new service that allows private sponsors to renew health insurance policies of family members and domestic staff online.

The service is a significant upgrade over the previous iteration, launched in 2016, which limited renewals to sponsored employees in eight professions, mostly domestic staff. During its trial phase, more than 40,000 individuals expressed interest in using the new online service.

To utilise the new service, individuals must sign up for a sponsor’s account on Daman’s website. Those already registered for a member’s account on the website as members of their employer’s policy will still have to register as sponsors.

Commenting on the need for some individuals to have two accounts, Dr. Sven Rohte, Daman Chief Commercial Officer, said, "This is especially relevant for many expatriates who are sponsored by their employers and are, at the same time, sponsors of their parents or personal help. In one case the person is a customer, in the other they are purchasing policies on behalf of others."

Even those not intending to renew policies online can still benefit from having a sponsor’s account because they will have access to a consolidated view of the policies bought for everyone they have sponsored.

Dr. Rohte added, "For the first time, sponsors will have a complete view of policies for the people they are responsible for. They can check renewal dates as well as any applicable regulatory fines. What’s better is that policies expiring within 30 days of each other can be renewed in a single transaction – adding to the list of convenient features we have prepared."

Online renewal applications will take just two working days to be reviewed and approved after which the policy becomes immediately effective.

"As soon as the sponsor receives the email confirming that the renewal application is successful, members will immediately be able to access healthcare services using their Emirates ID numbers or the digital card on the Daman app," explained Dr. Rohte.

Daman said that renewed policies will be reflected almost instantly in the online system used by medical facilities to check for members’ coverage details using the Emirates ID or the digital card. Sponsors are encouraged to help members of their families and domestic staff download the Daman app which will include a digital copy of the health insurance card.

Daman confirmed that the documentation required for online applications are the same as the ones required at the company’s offices. UAE National sponsors require a copy of their Emirates ID, while residents from other nationalities must provide a passport copy, residency visa copy, Emirates ID copy and proof of insurance coverage such as a card or certificate.