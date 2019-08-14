Protesters sorry for Hong Kong airport disruptions

By Wam/AP

Protesters in Hong Kong are apologizing to the public after they disrupted flights for two consecutive days at one of the busiest airports in the world.

They also said Wednesday that they were sorry that some demonstrators became "easily agitated and overreacted."

On two separate occasions at the airport Tuesday, protesters surrounded and held captive two men from mainland China whom they believed to be spies. One man is a reporter for the Global Times, a state-run Chinese newspaper, and the identity of the other man remains unclear.

More than 300 flights were cancelled Tuesday and Monday out of the Hong Kong airport after thousands of pro-democracy protesters packed into the main terminal. Operations were returning to normal Wednesday.

Hong Kong's Airport Authority has cancelled all flights not yet checked in by Monday afternoon, as anti-government protesters peacefully demonstrated at the airport for a fourth day.

"Other than departure flights that have completed the check- in process and the arrival flights already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today," the authority said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Traffic on roads to the airport was very congested and car park spaces were full, the authority said.