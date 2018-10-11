Quake near Bali, Indonesia, kills at least 3

By AP

Indonesia authorities say at least three people have been killed and four injured Thursday after a powerful earthquake struck near the popular tourist island of Bali.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster agency BNPB, wrote on Twitter that several houses were also damaged in the magnitude 6.0 earthquake that shook Bali and East Java.

The country is still reeling from an earthquake and tsunami last month that killed more than 2,000 people.

The International Monetary Fund and its sister lending organization, the World Bank, are holding annual meetings on Bali through Sunday.

Indonesia’s disaster agency says the Sept. 28 disaster that hit Sulawesi island has killed 2,045 people.