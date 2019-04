By Wam

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck east of Japan's island of Honshu on Thursday, Reuters quoted the United States Geological Service, USGS, as saying.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which struck 174 km (108 miles) east of the city of Hachinohe, at a depth of 27 km (17 miles), the USGS added.