Queen approves request to suspend Parliament

By Reuters/AFP/AP

US President Donald Trump says it will be hard for the leader of Britain's main opposition party to seek a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Brexit.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and other opponents of Johnson's Conservative Party government were scrambling Wednesday after the prime minister moved to suspend Parliament for about a month.

Queen Elizabeth II granted Johnson's request to do just that, shortening the time the opposition has to keep him from taking the U.K. out of the European Union on Oct. 31 even if it doesn't have a withdrawal agreement with the EU.

Johnson is a strong Brexit supporter.

Trump tweeted Wednesday "it would be very hard" for Corbyn to get a no-confidence vote "especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be 'a great one!' Love UK."

The two leaders met in recent days at the Group of Seven summit in France.

UK PM triggers outrage with move to suspend parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Wednesday that parliament would be suspended until October 14 - just two weeks before the UK is set to leave the EU - enraging anti-Brexit MPs.

The pound slid on the surprise news, which opponents branded a "coup" and a "declaration of war".

The government's move will give pro-EU lawmakers less time than they expected to try to thwart Johnson's Brexit plans before Britain's current EU departure date on October 31.

Johnson said he had asked Queen Elizabeth II, the head of state, to recommence parliament with a speech on October 14 setting out his government's legislative programme.

Anti-Brexit MPs reacted furiously, branding Johnson - who came to office only last month as head of the governing Conservative Party - a dictator.

John Bercow, the speaker of parliament's lower House of Commons, described the move as a "constitutional outrage".

UK's Johnson plan to restrict parliamentary time before Brexit

Britain's government will seek to extend the period during which parliament does not normally sit, shutting it for around a month until Oct. 14, as part of a drive to prevent politicians from derailing its Brexit plan, the BBC reported.

Reaction:

NICOLA STURGEON, SCOTLAND'S FIRST MINISTER

"So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy."

TOM BRAKE, BREXIT SPOKESMAN FOR PRO-EU LIBERAL DEMOCRAT PARTY

"If BBC News are correct @BorisJohnson's just thrown down the gauntlet to Parliamentary democracy. The mother of all Parliaments will not allow him to shut the #PeoplesParliament out of the biggest decision facing our country. His declaration of war will be met with an iron fist."

TOM WATSON, MAIN OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY DEPUTY LEADER

"We do not have a 'new government'. This action is an utterly scandalous affront to our democracy. We cannot let this happen."