Rains from Tropical Storm Carlotta pound Mexico's coast

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Carlotta pounded Mexico's Pacific coast east of Acapulco ahead of its expected landfall late Saturday or early Sunday.

Carlotta, the third named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, was meandering just off Mexico's coast, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

It said that Carlotta had maximum sustained winds near 50 mph (60 kph), and its center was located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south-southeast of Acapulco. The storm was nearly stationary, but a northward motion was forecast to begin later Saturday.

The hurricane center says the storm threatens torrential rains for the coastline of the southern states of Guerrero and Oaxaca, with up to 10 inches possible in some areas.

On Friday, the Mexican Interior Department reported that there were no deaths in the resort cities of Los Cabos from Tropical Storm Bud, which left the Baja California Peninsula and re-emerged over the Gulf of California.

The hurricane center said Bud was expected to dissipate on Saturday over the high terrain of the Mexican state of Sonora. Its remnants were expected to bring heavy rain to northwest Mexico and the southwest United States.