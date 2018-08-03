RAK EPDA catches Asian workers violating fishing laws

By WAM

The Environment Protection and Development Authority, EPDA, in Ras al-Khaimah yesterday caught several Asian workers illegally catching invertebrates in a local creek.

The authority’s team caught the violators with around 111 kilogrammes of invertebrates that were taken from protected areas and creeks, violating federal and local environmental protection laws.

Dr. Saif Al Ghais, Director-General of the EPDA, stated that the authority is working around the clock to protect the emirate’s environment and has intensified its inspections, to ensure the environmental sustainability of local resources and limit the decline of natural resources and marine creatures.