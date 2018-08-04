Ras al-Khaimah Government employees to be paid August salary before Eid Al Adha

By WAM

In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, the employees of the Government of Ras al-Khaimah will receive their monthly salary early, before Eid Al Adha.

Dr. Mohammed Abdulatif Khalifa, Director-General of the Ras al-Khaimah Human Resources Department, said that their salaries are now being prepared for transfer to their bank accounts before Eid Al Adha, to enable them to meet the requirements of the holidays.