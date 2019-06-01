14th Islamic Summit issues Makkah Declaration

By Wam

The 14th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which started in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, earlier today underlined the importance of the Palestinian cause as the central issue of the Islamic nation.

This came in the Makkah Al Mukarramah Declaration, issued by the leaders of the OIC Member States following their meeting today under the chairmanship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The declaration denounced terrorism, extremism and fanaticism in all their forms and manifestations, whatever their causes and motives.

The OIC Member States denounced the terrorist attacks against the Saudi Arabia and UAE, namely the recent strikes on the Saudi oil pumping stations and the acts of sabotage on commercial vessels in the UAE's regional waters, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities toward preserving peace and security in the region.

It underlined the need to work earnestly "in order to counter the political, economic and cultural challenges facing OIC member States."

The declaration underscored the necessity of working toward "preserving security and stability and opening venues of investment and sustainable development, with the aim of realising dignified life and prosperity for Muslim societies."

The declaration stressed the OIC Member States' endeavours to end Israeli occupation of Arab and Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, in accordance with relevant international resolutions, affirming full solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle against occupation and their right to decent life in their independent and sovereign state with Al Quds as its capital.

The declaration doubled on the importance of closing ranks to stand up against terrorist organisations and enacting deterrent laws and controls to counter the scourge of terrorism.

The declaration rejected any attempts to link terrorism to any nationality, civilisation or religion. It also reiterated rejection of providing any direct or indirect support for groups and organisations that incite violence, extremism and terrorism under any pretext.

The Member States accentuated their condemnation of all forms of intolerance and discrimination based on religion, color or faith, as well as decrying sectarianism, and confessional fanaticism in all their forms and manifestations.

The declaration affirmed that those in charge of social media have huge responsibilities in achieving the goals and objectives of Islamic fraternity and keeping away from stirring chaos and dissent among the members of the Islamic nations.

The document underscored the importance of standing by those Muslims in non-Islamic nations who suffer persecution, injustice, coercion and aggression. The OIC Member States in this regard reaffirmed full support to those Muslim communities and their determination to adopt their causes in international fora to ensure the realisation of their political and social rights.

The declaration underscored the need for the OIC to be cognizant of changes and developments at the international level, which require it to develop its programmes and tools to play its role at the regional and internatioal levels such as to achieve consensual joint Islamic action.