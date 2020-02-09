27 dead in 'unprecedented' mass shooting: Thai PM

By AFP

The soldier who gunned down 27 people in northeastern Thailand did it over a "personal problem", Thai premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha said Sunday, after the mass shooting stunned the nation.

"It is unprecedented in Thailand, and I want this to be the last time this crisis happens," he said outside a hospital where victims were sent after they were evacuated from the shopping mall where the 17-hour rampage took place.

Prayut added that the gunman's motive was linked to the sale of a house.

