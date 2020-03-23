28 positive cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, India

By WAM

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state has reached 28 on Sunday, said Rajasthan's Additional Chief Secretary, Medical, Health and Family Welfare.

Asian News International, ANI, quoted Rohit Kumar Singh as saying, "Three new persons were tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, one each from Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur."

Of the 28 cases, Singh noted, three have recovered.

The total samples collected in Jhunjhnu are 50, of which four cases were identified as positive, the official explained.

He added that in Bhilwara, the total number of samples taken were 69, of which 13 were identified as COVID-19 positive.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had ordered a total lockdown in the state till 31st March, barring essential services, amid increasing coronavirus cases in the country.

