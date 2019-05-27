30 dead, dozens missing in DR Congo boat accident

By AFP

At least 30 people died and dozens more were missing on Sunday after a boat accident on a lake in western Democratic Republic of Congo, a local mayor said.

"So far, we have recovered 30 bodies, 12 women, 11 children and seven men," said the mayor of Inongo, Simon Mbo Wemba, adding that there had been more than 350 passengers on board the boat with only 183 survivors.

The accident happened on Saturday night on Lake Mai-Ndombe.

"The toll is still provisional," the mayor said, adding that it was difficult to know the exact number of passengers as many could have been illegal immigrants.

River transport is one of the most used in DR Congo with its numerous waterways.

Boat mishaps are common, typically caused by overloading of passengers and cargo.

Tolls are often high because there are no life jackets and many Congolese do not know how to swim.