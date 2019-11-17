9 year old boy set to become the youngest person to complete a degree

By Bang

Laurent Simons is currently studying for a degree in electrical energy at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands and will graduate next month.

Laurent, who has a photographic memory, has completed his degree in just nine months and his tutor believes he is at least three times smarter than the next most intelligent student he's met in his career.

The youngster wants to continue his studies in California because the weather is good there, but his father, Alexander, is keen for him to study in the UK.

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "Oxford and Cambridge are also in the major league and it would be very much more convenient for us.

"Laurent's aim is to do a PhD in life extension, by carrying out research into artificial organs and robotics."

Laurent is set to take the record from Michael Kearney, who graduated from the University of Alabama at the age of ten in 1994.