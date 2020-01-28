Airbnb launches Bahamas sabbatical to help after Dorian US Airbnb Bahamas

By AP

Airbnb is giving five people a chance to spend a two-month sabbatical in the Bahamas in an attempt to boost the Caribbean island after it suffered damage from Hurricane Dorian last year. At least 67 people were killed and more than $3.4 billion in damage was suffered when the hurricane swept through the country's numerous islands in October 2019. Those selected will work with the Bahamas National Trust for two months on projects including coral reef restoration, pineapple farming, boat building and more. The nonprofit trust manages the country's parks and works to preserve its natural habitat.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.