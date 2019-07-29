At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP candidate's office in Kabul

Photo: Reuters

By
  • Reuters
Published

At least 20 people were killed and 50 injured in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday in a suicide bombing and gun battle at vice presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh’s office, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Afghan forces killed three militants who entered Saleh’s four-story office after a suicide bomber blew himself up during rush hour, said the interior ministry.

More than 150 civilians were rescued during the six-hour-long operation, said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

The attack that came only hours after Ghani and Saleh, along with more than a dozen Afghan politicians, launched their two-month long election campaign.

Saleh, a running mate of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, was slightly injured in the attack.

طباعة Email
Comments

Comments

Back to top