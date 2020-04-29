Belarus announces 2,072 COVID-19 recoveries

By WAM

Belarus announced on Wednesday that 2,072 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from hospitals.

The press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told Belarus news agency, BelTA, that 13,181 people in Belarus have tested positive for COVID-19 or 7.8 percent of the total number of performed tests, adding that 169,986 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.

As many as 84 patients, who tested positively for COVID-19 and were suffering from a number of chronic diseases, have died.

