Billboard in New York's Times Square catches fire

By AFP

One of the large digital billboards dotting New York's iconic Times Square briefly caught fire Saturday, before the blaze was extinguished with no reported injuries, officials said.

Flames started bursting out of the billboard around 3:00 pm (1900 GMT).

Social media users posted images and video showing the blaze burning on one side of the sign.

A New York Fire Department spokesman said there were no injuries and no damage to the building to which the billboard is attached.

The fire was under control at 3:58 pm, he told AFP, adding that it was not clear what started the fire.